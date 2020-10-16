Bruce Springsteen verlaat de VS als Trump herkozen wordt

Als Trump in november herkozen wordt, verlaat Bruce Springsteen de VS. Vermoedelijk gaat hij dan naar Australië, een land waar Bruce een zwak voor zegt te hebben.

Springsteen heeft nooit verhuld dat hij politiek links van het midden staat. The Boss heeft zijn hele leven op Democratische kandidaten gestemd en voerde o.a. campagne voor vakbonden.

Mocht Trump herkozen worden, dan is voor Bruce de maat vol: “Als Trump herkozen wordt – wat niet zal gebeuren; ik voorspel hier dat hij zal verliezen – maar mocht dat tóch gebeuren, dan zie ik jullie op het eerstvolgende vliegtuig”.

Men walking along the railroad tracks

Going someplace, there’s no going back

Highway patrol choppers coming up over the ridge

Hot soup on a campfire under the bridge

Shelter line stretching around the corner

Welcome to the new world order

Families sleeping in the cars in the southwest

No home, no job, no peace, no rest

[Chorus]

Well the highway is alive tonight

But nobody’s kidding nobody about where it goes

I’m sitting down here in the campfire light

Searching for the ghost of Tom Joad

[Verse 2]

He pulls a prayer book out of his sleeping bag

Preacher lights up a butt and he takes a drag

Waiting for when the last shall be first and the first shall be last

In a cardboard box beneath the underpass

You got a one-way ticket to the promised land

You got a hole in your belly and a gun in your hand

Sleeping on a pillow of solid rock

Bathing in the city’s aqueduct

[Chorus]

Well the highway is alive tonight

Where it’s headed, everybody knows

I’m sitting down here in the campfire light

Waiting on the ghost of Tom Joad

[Verse 3]

Now Tom said, “Mom, wherever there’s a cop beating a guy

Wherever a hungry newborn baby cries

Where there’s a fight against the blood and hatred in the air

Look for me, Mom, I’ll be there

Wherever somebody’s fighting for a place to stand

Or a decent job or a helping hand

Wherever somebody’s struggling to be free

Look in their eyes, Ma, and you’ll see me”

[Chorus]

Well the highway is alive tonight

But nobody’s kidding nobody about where it goes

I’m sitting down here in the campfire light

With the ghost of old Tom Joad

Bron: Newsweek

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Bill Ebbesen – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20179115