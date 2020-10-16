Bruce Springsteen verlaat de VS als Trump herkozen wordt

Als Trump in november herkozen wordt, verlaat Bruce Springsteen de VS. Vermoedelijk gaat hij dan naar Australië, een land waar Bruce een zwak voor zegt te hebben.
Springsteen heeft nooit verhuld dat hij politiek links van het midden staat. The Boss heeft zijn hele leven op Democratische kandidaten gestemd en voerde o.a. campagne voor vakbonden.
Mocht Trump herkozen worden, dan is voor Bruce de maat vol: “Als Trump herkozen wordt – wat niet zal gebeuren; ik voorspel hier dat hij zal verliezen – maar mocht dat tóch gebeuren, dan zie ik jullie op het eerstvolgende vliegtuig”.
Men walking along the railroad tracks
Going someplace, there’s no going back
Highway patrol choppers coming up over the ridge
Hot soup on a campfire under the bridge
Shelter line stretching around the corner
Welcome to the new world order
Families sleeping in the cars in the southwest
No home, no job, no peace, no rest
[Chorus]
Well the highway is alive tonight
But nobody’s kidding nobody about where it goes
I’m sitting down here in the campfire light
Searching for the ghost of Tom Joad
[Verse 2]
He pulls a prayer book out of his sleeping bag
Preacher lights up a butt and he takes a drag
Waiting for when the last shall be first and the first shall be last
In a cardboard box beneath the underpass
You got a one-way ticket to the promised land
You got a hole in your belly and a gun in your hand
Sleeping on a pillow of solid rock
Bathing in the city’s aqueduct
[Chorus]
Well the highway is alive tonight
Where it’s headed, everybody knows
I’m sitting down here in the campfire light
Waiting on the ghost of Tom Joad
[Verse 3]
Now Tom said, “Mom, wherever there’s a cop beating a guy
Wherever a hungry newborn baby cries
Where there’s a fight against the blood and hatred in the air
Look for me, Mom, I’ll be there
Wherever somebody’s fighting for a place to stand
Or a decent job or a helping hand
Wherever somebody’s struggling to be free
Look in their eyes, Ma, and you’ll see me”
[Chorus]
Well the highway is alive tonight
But nobody’s kidding nobody about where it goes
I’m sitting down here in the campfire light
With the ghost of old Tom Joad
Bron: Newsweek
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Bill Ebbesen – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20179115