Soulklassieker du jour: Fish Ain’t Bitin’

Lamont Dozier maakte ooit deel uit van het befaamde songschrijvers/productieteam Holland/Dozier/Holland dat jarenlang de sound van Motown bepaalde. Het trio schreef maar liefst 14 Amerikaanse nummer 1 hits voor acts als de Supremes, de Isley Brothers en de Four Tops. Ter vergelijking: de Stones wisten ‘maar’ 8 keer de eerste plaats te halen.
Lamont’s eerste soloalbum, met de passende titel Out Here On My Own, verscheen in 1973. Als uitvoerend artiest was Lamont Dozier commercieel iets minder succesvol dan als songschrijver/producer, maar op de kwaliteit van de songs valt over het algemeen weinig aan te merken. ‘Fish ain’t bitin’ dateert uit de vroege jaren ’70, maar sinds die tijd er is niets ten goede veranderd in de VS: de rijken zijn rijker geworden en de armen nog een stuk armer.
[Chorus]
I’m out here fighting, hungry
The fish ain’t biting
Life’s so frightening
I’m out here stumbling
Broke and crumbling
And nothing’s hatching
And I ain’t catching
Nothing, nothing
Nothing, nothing, nothing
I’m running last in this human race
Trying to get over this hopeless place
Trying to find that no defense
That I can’t win with no confidence
And meanwhile in dc
Tricky dick is trying to be slick
And the short end of the stick
Because I’m gonna get it
Tricky dick, please quit
[Chorus]
Nothing, nothing
Nothing, nothing, nothing
I’ve been trying to recover
From that phase one
But it’s just too hard when
The damage is already done
Lord, we will overcome
Or am I just destined
Destined to be a bum
With phase two
I thought I was through
In phase four gonna
Take me out the back door
This I know it’s for sure
I’m on my knees begging please
Tricky dick, stop your shit
[Chorus]
Nothing, nothing
Can’t afford to be lazy
When the cost of living’s
Gone crazy
[Chorus]
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Philkon Phil Konstantin – Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7284603