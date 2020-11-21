Soulklassieker du jour: Fish Ain’t Bitin’

Lamont Dozier maakte ooit deel uit van het befaamde songschrijvers/productieteam Holland/Dozier/Holland dat jarenlang de sound van Motown bepaalde. Het trio schreef maar liefst 14 Amerikaanse nummer 1 hits voor acts als de Supremes, de Isley Brothers en de Four Tops. Ter vergelijking: de Stones wisten ‘maar’ 8 keer de eerste plaats te halen.

Lamont’s eerste soloalbum, met de passende titel Out Here On My Own, verscheen in 1973. Als uitvoerend artiest was Lamont Dozier commercieel iets minder succesvol dan als songschrijver/producer, maar op de kwaliteit van de songs valt over het algemeen weinig aan te merken. ‘Fish ain’t bitin’ dateert uit de vroege jaren ’70, maar sinds die tijd er is niets ten goede veranderd in de VS: de rijken zijn rijker geworden en de armen nog een stuk armer.

[Chorus]

I’m out here fighting, hungry

The fish ain’t biting

Life’s so frightening

I’m out here stumbling

Broke and crumbling

And nothing’s hatching

And I ain’t catching

Nothing, nothing

Nothing, nothing, nothing

I’m running last in this human race

Trying to get over this hopeless place

Trying to find that no defense

That I can’t win with no confidence

And meanwhile in dc

Tricky dick is trying to be slick

And the short end of the stick

Because I’m gonna get it

Tricky dick, please quit

[Chorus]

Nothing, nothing

Nothing, nothing, nothing

I’ve been trying to recover

From that phase one

But it’s just too hard when

The damage is already done

Lord, we will overcome

Or am I just destined

Destined to be a bum

With phase two

I thought I was through

In phase four gonna

Take me out the back door

This I know it’s for sure

I’m on my knees begging please

Tricky dick, stop your shit

[Chorus]

Nothing, nothing

Can’t afford to be lazy

When the cost of living’s

Gone crazy

[Chorus]

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Philkon Phil Konstantin – Own work, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=7284603