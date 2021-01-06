Proud Boys gaan elkaar te lijf in Washington DC

Lachen met de (zwaar overschatte) Proud Boys in Washington DC, afgelopen nacht. De Proud Boys hebben geen enkel benul van de tactieken die de politie hanteert om demonstraties in bedwang te houden. Dat brak ze vannacht flink op, toen de Boys keer op keer in door de politie opgestelde fuiken liepen. Bij gebrek aan beter ging men – geheel in stijl – dan maar onderling op de vuist:

Proud Boys in DC tonight have absolutely zero street experience, no gear, and no situational awareness of police tactics. They keep walking into obvious kettles and getting maced and arrested by the cops 😂 pic.twitter.com/JflIWZht7P — Chad Loder (@chadloder) January 6, 2021

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Führer Proud Boys Philadelphia maakt het white supremacy teken – By Rhea Ball from Philadelphia, United States – Zach Rehl – Leader of the Philly Proud Boys, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=97322148