Trumpfans lynchen agent tijdens bestorming Capitool

Er zijn beelden opgedoken van de lynching van een agent door nazihooligans tijdens de bestorming van het Capitool, afgelopen woensdag. Het is niet met 100% zekerheid te zeggen, maar vermoedelijk betreft het Brian Sicknick. Sicknick zou later overlijden aan zijn verwondingen.

The clip, which some may find disturbing, shows the moment where a protester wearing a black, red and white cap climbs over the railing near the door, appears to pull an officer towards him, then drags him down onto the ground then down the steps by the back of his helmet. pic.twitter.com/G5p9eUizeC

— Bellingcat (@bellingcat) January 10, 2021