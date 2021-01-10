Trumpfans lynchen agent tijdens bestorming Capitool

Er zijn beelden opgedoken van de lynching van een agent door nazihooligans tijdens de bestorming van het Capitool, afgelopen woensdag. Het is niet met 100% zekerheid te zeggen, maar vermoedelijk betreft het Brian Sicknick. Sicknick zou later overlijden aan zijn verwondingen.


De volledige video vind je op Instagram.

Hier ligt de agent op de grond terwijl de nazi’s op hem inbeuken:


Uitgelichte afbeelding:  cop killer Donald Trump – Door Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America – Donald Trump, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=52647057

 

