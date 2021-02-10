Protestsong du jour: Wide, Wide River

Waarschijnlijk beter bekend als ‘River of Shit’. The Fugs werden in ’64 opgericht door beatniks Ed Sanders en Tuli Kupferberg, met als expliciet doel de Amerikaanse samenleving zoveel mogelijk te ontregelen. Dat nóch Sanders, nóch Kupferberg een instrument beheerste interesseerde niemand wat. Tegen de tijd dat het vijfde album, It Crawled Into My Hand, Honest, verscheen hadden Sanders en Kupferberg een paar vakbekwame musici ingehuurd – voorop gitarist Ken Pine en basgitarist Bill Wolf – waardoor de band een stuk professioneler en toegankelijker klonk dan op het anarchistische debuutalbum. Tekstueel vierde de anarchie gelukkig nog steeds hoogtij.

(gospel sound)

River of shit

River of shit

Flow on, flow on, river of shit

Right from my toes

On up to my nose

Flow on, flow on, river of shit

(transition to Rock)

I’ve been swimming In this river of shit

More than 20 years, and I’m getting tired of it

Don’t like swimming, hope it’ll soon run dry

Got to go on swimming, cause I don’t want to die

(spoken with gospel sound in background):

Who dealt this mess, anyway?

Yea, it’s an old card player’s term

But sometimes you can use the old switcheroo and it can be applied to …

Frontal politics

What I mean is …

Who was it that set up a system

Supposedly democratic system

Where you end up always voting for the lesser of two evils?

I mean, Was George Washington the lesser of two evils?

Sometimes I wonder …

You got some guy that says

“For God sake, we’ve got to stop having violence in this country.”

While he’s spending 16,000 dollars a second snuffing gooks

(gospel sound musical ending)

A wiiiiiiiiiiiiide, big brown river, yea, bringing health, wealth, and prosperity to every man, women, and child

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Ed Sanders in 2012, By Joly MacFie – Screencap https://youtu.be/5Zmr1bkDrg8?t=24m10s, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=43133900