Antifascistische klassieker du jour: Reggae Fi Peach

Actueler dan ooit, nu het fascisme weer helemaal terug is in Europa en ook burgerlijk rechts naar autoritaire middelen grijpt om het wankelende kapitalistische systeem overeind te houden.
Reggae Fi Peach verwijst naar de antifascistische activist Blair Peach die in 1979 werd vermoord door de Engelse politie. Het fragment hieronder is afkomstig uit een concertregistratie in Parijs. Voor de gelegenheid veranderde LKJ de vraag uit het origineel ‘Is England becoming a fascist state?’ in ‘Is Europe becoming a fascist place?’. Helemaal beslist is het nog niet, maar we zijn hard op weg.
Everywhere you go its the talk of the day
Everywhere you go you hear people say
That the Special Patrol them are murderers (murderers)
We can’t make them get no furtherer
The SPG them are murderers (murderers)
We can’t make them get no furtherer
Cos they killed Blair Peach the teacher
Them killed Blair Peach, the dirty bleeders
Blair Peach was an ordinary man
Blair Peach he took a simple stand
Against the fascists and their wicked plans
So them beat him till him life was done
Everywhere you go its the talk of the day
Everywhere you go you hear people say
That the Special Patrol them are murderers (murderers)
We can’t make them get no furtherer
The SPG them are murderers (murderers)
We can’t make them get no furtherer
Cos they killed Blair Peach the teacher
Them killed Blair Peach, the dirty bleeders
Blair Peach was not an English man
Him come from New Zealand
Now they kill him and him dead and gone
But his memory lingers on
Oh ye people of England
Great injustices are committed upon this land
How long will you permit them, to carry on?
Is England becoming a fascist state?
The answer lies at your own gate
And in the answer lies your fate
