Antifascistische klassieker du jour: Reggae Fi Peach

Actueler dan ooit, nu het fascisme weer helemaal terug is in Europa en ook burgerlijk rechts naar autoritaire middelen grijpt om het wankelende kapitalistische systeem overeind te houden.

Reggae Fi Peach verwijst naar de antifascistische activist Blair Peach die in 1979 werd vermoord door de Engelse politie. Het fragment hieronder is afkomstig uit een concertregistratie in Parijs. Voor de gelegenheid veranderde LKJ de vraag uit het origineel ‘Is England becoming a fascist state?’ in ‘Is Europe becoming a fascist place?’. Helemaal beslist is het nog niet, maar we zijn hard op weg.

Everywhere you go its the talk of the day

Everywhere you go you hear people say

That the Special Patrol them are murderers (murderers)

We can’t make them get no furtherer

The SPG them are murderers (murderers)

We can’t make them get no furtherer

Cos they killed Blair Peach the teacher

Them killed Blair Peach, the dirty bleeders

Blair Peach was an ordinary man

Blair Peach he took a simple stand

Against the fascists and their wicked plans

So them beat him till him life was done

Everywhere you go its the talk of the day

Everywhere you go you hear people say

That the Special Patrol them are murderers (murderers)

We can’t make them get no furtherer

The SPG them are murderers (murderers)

We can’t make them get no furtherer

Cos they killed Blair Peach the teacher

Them killed Blair Peach, the dirty bleeders

Blair Peach was not an English man

Him come from New Zealand

Now they kill him and him dead and gone

But his memory lingers on

Oh ye people of England

Great injustices are committed upon this land

How long will you permit them, to carry on?

Is England becoming a fascist state?

The answer lies at your own gate

And in the answer lies your fate

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Blair Peach – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gtDCfmvPMnw