Antifascistische klassieker du jour: They’re Back Again, Here They Come

Een van de drie songs op een ep die in juni ’79 verscheen, minder dan een maand nadat de kwaadaardige feeks Margaret Thatchet tot premier benoemd werd. Fascistisch straatgeweld – met name van het National Front – was destijds in Engeland aan de orde van de dag en The Cigarettes wonden er op They’e back again, here they come geen doekjes om hoe daar het beste mee omgegaan kan worden: I’m not a violent person but I’ll make an exception for you. De strategie werkte: uiteindelijk werd het National Front letterlijk van de straat geslagen. Het National Front bestaat nog steeds, maar de partij is geen schaduw meer van wat ze ooit was. Het friendly fascism van Thatcher bleek iets moeilijker te verslaan, maar uiteindelijk moest ook zij het veld ruimen nadat haar poging een poll tax in te voeren leidde tot hevige rellen.

I’ve seen it all before forty years ago at the height of your career

And you know you lied you took my mother and my brother and my sister and my lover.

Don’t you know you’re fools with your anti-Semitic voice you foul their graves your so debase.

I can see you too I’m not a violent person I’ll make an exception for you.

Can’t you see it all falling in to place by the shine in their eye and the smile on their face.

Take a look around and there’s not a trace it could be me or you face to face.

But now you’re back again with your racist propaganda playing on our economic hearts.

But who you trying to kid, you’d love to get me against the wall but you never going to

Bet you didn’t know that all the time I was after you.

I can see you too I’m not a violent person but I’ll make an exception for you.

Well you had a lot of fun when it all began but now it’s all gone it didn’t last long

Those where the days when you could go wrong but there back again here they come.

I’ll be alright, I’ll be alright, I’ll be alright, I’ll be alright

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Par MichaelBueker — Travail personnel, CC BY 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=9432612