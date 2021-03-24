Antikapitalistische klassieker du jour: Turned Up Clocked On Laid Off

Volgens Andy Kershaw “de meest authentieke Engelse folk band sinds The Clash”, volgens John Peel “a national treasure”. Songschrijver Nigel Blackwell liep zélf jaren bij de soos, hij weet dus waar hij het over heeft als hij de lotgevallen van werklozen beschrijft. Zwart of deprimerend wordt het overigens nooit.
De band werd in 1984 opgericht door Blackwell en basgitarist Neil Crossley. Het debuutalbum Back in the DHSS (de soos) verscheen in 1985. In 1986 kapte de band ermee wegens “muzikale overeenstemming”, ongetwijfeld het meest originele motief ooit. In 1990 volgde een reünie die een hele trits ijzersterke, al even catchy als geestige songs opleverde. Persoonlijke favoriet: Achtung Bono, alleen al vanwege de titel.
Watch out world, I’m a man at ease
Free to do whatever when I want
Lonely heathland here I come
Deathless useless bracken underfoot
Happy days are here again
It’s just like I’m fourteen again
And I can’t cope but don’t tell your mum
Not while she’s got Medicine Head on the phone
I need pills to help me sleep
And I need pills to wake me up as well
Factory Prankster Of The Year
Once upon a time and a half
Time and a half
Turned up (turned up)
Clocked on (clocked on)
Turned up, clocked on, laid off
Turned up (turned up)
Clocked on (clocked on)
Turned up, clocked on, laid off
There’s people who can’t spell ‘weird’ right
Driving round with thousands in the bank
But I get by, got a lot on my mind
I get by, got allotments on my mind
The three men I admire most
The Father, Son and Mickie Most
Took the last train for the coast
And rendezvoused with Peter Glaze
To kill Don Maclean
Turned up (turned up)
Clocked on (clocked on)
Turned up, clocked on, laid off
Turned up (turned up)
Clocked on (clocked on)
Turned up, clocked on, laid off
Sign on with no hope in your heart
When you walk through a storm, you get wet
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Paul Hudson from United Kingdom – Half Man Half Biscuit, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=77714511