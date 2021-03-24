Antikapitalistische klassieker du jour: Turned Up Clocked On Laid Off

Volgens Andy Kershaw “de meest authentieke Engelse folk band sinds The Clash”, volgens John Peel “a national treasure”. Songschrijver Nigel Blackwell liep zélf jaren bij de soos, hij weet dus waar hij het over heeft als hij de lotgevallen van werklozen beschrijft. Zwart of deprimerend wordt het overigens nooit.

De band werd in 1984 opgericht door Blackwell en basgitarist Neil Crossley. Het debuutalbum Back in the DHSS (de soos) verscheen in 1985. In 1986 kapte de band ermee wegens “muzikale overeenstemming”, ongetwijfeld het meest originele motief ooit. In 1990 volgde een reünie die een hele trits ijzersterke, al even catchy als geestige songs opleverde. Persoonlijke favoriet: Achtung Bono, alleen al vanwege de titel.

Watch out world, I’m a man at ease

Free to do whatever when I want

Lonely heathland here I come

Deathless useless bracken underfoot

Happy days are here again

It’s just like I’m fourteen again

And I can’t cope but don’t tell your mum

Not while she’s got Medicine Head on the phone

I need pills to help me sleep

And I need pills to wake me up as well

Factory Prankster Of The Year

Once upon a time and a half

Time and a half

Turned up (turned up)

Clocked on (clocked on)

Turned up, clocked on, laid off

Turned up (turned up)

Clocked on (clocked on)

Turned up, clocked on, laid off

There’s people who can’t spell ‘weird’ right

Driving round with thousands in the bank

But I get by, got a lot on my mind

I get by, got allotments on my mind



The three men I admire most

The Father, Son and Mickie Most

Took the last train for the coast

And rendezvoused with Peter Glaze

To kill Don Maclean

Turned up (turned up)

Clocked on (clocked on)

Turned up, clocked on, laid off

Turned up (turned up)

Clocked on (clocked on)

Turned up, clocked on, laid off

Sign on with no hope in your heart

When you walk through a storm, you get wet

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Paul Hudson from United Kingdom – Half Man Half Biscuit, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=77714511