Anti-oorlogssong du jour: The Rose of York (De Slag aan de Somme)

The Rose of York is gebaseerd op het boek Covenant with Death van John Harris. Het boek vertelt het verhaal van een regiment dat in 1914 in Yorkshire wordt gerekruteerd en onderdeel uitmaakt van Kitchener’s Army. Het regiment bestaat vrijwel geheel uit vrienden en familieleden. Na een korte periode in Egypte – waar weinig gebeurt en de hitte de grootste vijand is – wordt het regiment overgeplaatst naar het Westelijke Front, waar het wordt ingezet bij de Slag aan de Somme.

Na een artilleriebombardement dat ruim een week(!) had geduurd, maar weinig effectief bleek te zijn geweest, klommen 140.000 Geallieerde soldaten (in overgrote meerderheid Britten) op 1 juli 1916 uit hun loopgraven en liepen naar de Duitse stellingen. In niemandsland (het gebied tussen de stellingen) werden ze begroet met moordend machinegeweervuur. In het eerste uur verloren de Geallieerden 30.000 man aan doden en gewonden. Aan het einde van de eerste dag was het aantal slachtoffers opgelopen tot 60.000, waaronder 20.000 doden. Het was toen al duidelijk dat het offensief een complete mislukking was, maar de Britse legerleiding weigerde dat te accepteren en liet de slag nog ruim drie maanden doorgaan. Pas in november 2016 werd het offensief officieel afgeblazen.

Groot-Brittannië verloor bij de Somme 420.000 mensen, Duitsland 450.000 en Frankrijk ruim 200.000. De Somme is een symbool geworden voor de zinloosheid van de Eerste Wereldoorlog en de aan misdadigheid grenzende stompzinnigheid van de (Britse) legerleiding die niet in staat of bereid was zich aan te passen aan veranderende omstandigheden en honderdduizenden jonge mannen in zinloze veldslagen de dood injoeg, briljant geparodieerd in Blackadder Goes Forth:

Voor de jongens in de loopgraven viel er uiteraard niks te lachen:

My name it is Mark Bennett, I am a Yorkshire man

I earn my living by my pen, tell a stirring tale I can

But the one I tell you now, boys, was writ by foolish men

And the petals fell from the rose of York, never to bloom again

Come all you young married men, you boys of the bulldog breed

We’re looking for the strong and brave, that’s what Britannia needs

And we’ll fight the Hun in Flanders, and the Germans on the Seine

And the petals fell from the rose of York, never to bloom again

We first set out to Egypt where the heat was hard to bear

We were waiting for the call to France, for the boches were fighting there

And we talked of what we’d do, boys, brother, son, and friend

And the petals fell from the rose of York, never to bloom again

At last we heard the push was on and we sailed across the Med

We little thought in two weeks’ time we’d most of us be dead

And the girls at home would weep with a grief that’s hard to mend

And the petals fell from the rose of York, never to bloom again

With shouts of joy we lads did charge towards the German wire

Our handsome mate was the first to fall as the guns they opened fire

His face no longer handsome, on the barbed wire met his end

And the petals fell from the rose of York, never to bloom again

We had a sergeant-major, bold by nature, Bold by name

But the German guns don’t pick and choose, and Bold died just the same

And the other gallants followed, their kind of lives to spend

And the petals fell from the rose of York, never to bloom again

We did not want to lose you, but we thought you ought to go

Your king and country needed you – Lord Kitchener told us so

But the story now I’ve told you was writ by foolish men

And the petals fell from the rose of York, never to bloom again

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door John Warwick Brooke – This is photograph Q 3990 from the collections of the Imperial War Museums (collection no. 1900-13), Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=116369