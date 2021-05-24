Britse BLM-activiste in het hoofd geschoten

De Britse BLM-activiste Sasha Johnson is gisteren door het hoofd geschoten en ligt in kritieke toestand in het ziekenhuis. Dat heeft haar partij, de Taking the Initiative Party (TTIP), bekend gemaakt.

Johnson heeft in het recente verleden diverse doodsbedreigingen ontvangen. De politie nam die bedreigingen naar eigen zeggen niet erg serieus (“nothing to suggest….. that the woman had received any credible threats against her before this incident.”).

De dader(s) is/zijn nog voortvluchtig. Of de aanslag politiek gemotiveerd was is dus nog niet met 100% zekerheid te zeggen, maar dat lijkt wél zeer waarschijnlijk.

Johnson werd tussen 2 en 3 uur in de ochtend neergeschoten.*) Volgens de politie was op dat moment in de straat een feest aan de gang. De politie wil alle aanwezigen op dat feest verhoren.

In een op Facebook gepubliceerde verklaring schrijft de TTIP:

It is with great sadness that we inform you that our own Sasha Johnson has sustained a gunshot wound to her head. She is currently hospitalised and in a critical condition. The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, following numerous death threats.

Sasha has always been actively fighting for black people and the injustices that surround the black community, as well as being both a member of BLM and a member of Taking the Initiative Party’s Executive Leadership Committee. Sasha is also a mother of 3 and a strong, powerful voice for our people and our community.

Let’s all come together and pray for Sasha, pray for her recovery and show our support to her family and loved ones.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Photo by Mattia Faloretti on Unsplash