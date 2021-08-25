Antiracistische klassieker du jour: Ku Klux Klan

Ok, de KKK is in Nederland officieel niet actief, maar er is natuurlijk geen enkel verschil tussen iemand die in een tuin een kruis staat te verbranden en de dame die hieronder uitlegt waarom ze tégen de komst van Afghaanse vluchtelingen is. Vandaar.

Walking along just kicking stones,

Minding my own business, (business)

I come, face to face, with my foe,

Disguised in violence from head to toe,

I holla and I bawl, (Ku Klux Klan)

But dem naw let me go now, (The Ku Klux Klan)

To let me go was not dem intention,

(they say) One nigger the less,

The better, the show,

Stand strong black skin and, take your blow,

I says a-uh the Ku Klux Klan,

I says rr-a-uh, The Ku Klux Klan,

(Here to stamp out the black man, yah) (The Ku Klux Klan)

I says-a-uh. (The Ku Klux Klan)

To be taught a lesson not to walk alone,

I was waiting for The Good, Samaritan,

But, but, but, waiting was hopeless, it was all in vain,

The Ku Klux Klan, (Back again)

I holla and I bawl, (Ku Klux Klan)

Dem naw let me go now, (The Ku Klux Clan)

Oh no, (they say) one nigger, the less,

The better, the show,

Stand strong black skin and, take your blow.

The Ku Klux Klan,

Ku Klux Klan,

I says a-rr-uh uh, (The Ku Klux Klan)

Rape, lynch, kill and maim,

Things can’t remain the same, (The Ku Klux Klan) yah, no.

Blackman, do unto the Klan,

As they would do to you,

In this case, hate thy neighbour,

Those cowards only kill, who they fear,

That’s why they hide behind,

The hoods and cloaks they wear.

I holla and I bawl, (Ku Klux Klan)

Dem naw let me go now, (Ku Klux Klan)

(the Ku Klux Klan)

Oh, no, oh no.. (The Ku..) (Ku Klux Klan)

Here to stamp out black man yah, (The Ku Klux Klan)

(The Ku) Rape, lynch, kill and maim, (The Ku Klux Klan)

(The Ku) Things can’t remain the same yah,(The Ku Klux Klan)

No, no, no, no.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Bijeenkomst in Harskamp – By Underwood & Underwood – This image is available from the United States Library of Congress’s Prints and Photographs divisionunder the digital ID cph.3b12355.This tag does not indicate the copyright status of the attached work. A normal copyright tag is still required. See Commons:Licensing for more information., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=24681119