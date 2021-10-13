Info nacht in Den Haag: Abolish Frontex

Frontex is the European Union’s border agency. a key actor in enforcing the EU’s deadly border regime. It is responsible for systemic human rights violations through its operations; deportations; and cooperation with repressive regimes in third countries.

In the last fifteen years, Frontex has grown in power and budget enormously and it is now the best paid agency of the EU.

This has to stop. Frontex is an essential part of the EU’s inherently racist, colonial and capitalist border policies and contributes to the horrific way in which migrants are treated.

It’s time to abolish Frontex and the system it represents, reforms are useless.

