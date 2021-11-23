Antifaklassieker du jour: They Shall Not Pass

De openingstrack van een 7” over de Spaanse Revolutie, in zijn geheel te vinden op de Jijbuis. Het was de eerste release van The Ex die ook buiten de Nederlandse punk/krakersscene de aandacht trok. Het origineel is misschien nog te vinden op Marktplaats, oid. Zéér de moeite waard, want vergezeld door een prachtig fotoboek over de Spaanse Revolutie. “They Shall Not Pass” (ze komen er niet langs) is de Engelse vertaling van “¡No pasarán!”, de antifascistische leus die vooral bekend is geworden tijdens de Slag om Madrid, waar ze in een beroemde radiotoespraak werd gebruikt door de communistische activiste Dolores Ibárruri Gómez (La Pasionaria).
Just because we are human
We don’t like guns against our head
We want no servants underfoot
And no bosses overhead
So take the course of left and back it
At the crooked system, whack it
There’s a cause to get excited
Whatever is wrong let’s right it
We reds are the color of blood
Our only crime is wanting to be free
The enemy’s the color of puss
The fascists in front of you and me
The hordes of puss in front of us
While you and me, of course we’re free
But can’t you hear their contempuous laugh
They want us free as air… to starve
Clenched our fist, set our hearts
Even with our backs against the wall
We give our word: they shall not pass
There are things that have to be said
Combat the violence that’s on the increase
Freedom calls, now or never
Better live on your feet than die on your knees
There is no going back
Even with our backs against the wall
Clenched our fist, set our hearts
There are things that have to be said
We give our word: they shall not pass
Freedom calls, now or never
Combat the violence that’s on the increase
There is no going back
Better live on your feet than die on your knees
Even with our backs against the wall
There are things that have to be said
Freedom calls, now or never
There is no going back
Clenched our fist, set our hearts
We give our word: they shall not pass
Combat the violence that’s on the increase
Better live on your feet than die on your knees
Don’t die on your knees
Live on your feet
Don’t die on your knees
Live on your feet
Don’t die on your knees
Live on your feet
For no one is a slave
For no one is a slave
For no one is a slave
For no one is a slave
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Dolores Ibárruri Gómez, Door Nemo – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6920827