Antifaklassieker du jour: They Shall Not Pass

De openingstrack van een 7” over de Spaanse Revolutie, in zijn geheel te vinden op de Jijbuis. Het was de eerste release van The Ex die ook buiten de Nederlandse punk/krakersscene de aandacht trok. Het origineel is misschien nog te vinden op Marktplaats, oid. Zéér de moeite waard, want vergezeld door een prachtig fotoboek over de Spaanse Revolutie. “They Shall Not Pass” (ze komen er niet langs) is de Engelse vertaling van “¡No pasarán!”, de antifascistische leus die vooral bekend is geworden tijdens de Slag om Madrid, waar ze in een beroemde radiotoespraak werd gebruikt door de communistische activiste Dolores Ibárruri Gómez (La Pasionaria).

Just because we are human

We don’t like guns against our head

We want no servants underfoot

And no bosses overhead

So take the course of left and back it

At the crooked system, whack it

There’s a cause to get excited

Whatever is wrong let’s right it

We reds are the color of blood

Our only crime is wanting to be free

The enemy’s the color of puss

The fascists in front of you and me

The hordes of puss in front of us

While you and me, of course we’re free

But can’t you hear their contempuous laugh

They want us free as air… to starve

Clenched our fist, set our hearts

Even with our backs against the wall

We give our word: they shall not pass

There are things that have to be said

Combat the violence that’s on the increase

Freedom calls, now or never

Better live on your feet than die on your knees

There is no going back

Even with our backs against the wall

Clenched our fist, set our hearts

There are things that have to be said

We give our word: they shall not pass

Freedom calls, now or never

Combat the violence that’s on the increase

There is no going back

Better live on your feet than die on your knees

Even with our backs against the wall

There are things that have to be said

Freedom calls, now or never

There is no going back

Clenched our fist, set our hearts

We give our word: they shall not pass

Combat the violence that’s on the increase

Better live on your feet than die on your knees

Don’t die on your knees

Live on your feet

Don’t die on your knees

Live on your feet

Don’t die on your knees

Live on your feet

For no one is a slave

For no one is a slave

For no one is a slave

For no one is a slave

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Dolores Ibárruri Gómez, Door Nemo – Eigen werk, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=6920827