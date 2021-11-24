Prachtige scenes in het Britse Lagerhuis

Aan de overkant van de Noordzee hebben ze nog een échte oppositie. Nee, niet Labour dat sinds het gedwongen vertrek van Jeremy Corbyn weer ouderwets Tory-light is, maar bij de Scottish National Party (SNP). Hier legt Ian Blackford premier Boris Johnson het vuur aan de schenen. Alleen al het bekijken waard vanwege de magnifieke retoriek: “At the centre of all this is one man. A prime minister who is floundering in failure. So can i ask the prime minister, with his party falling in the polls, his colleagues briefing against him, has he considered calling it a day before he’s pushed out the door?”.

Broken manifesto promises. His own MPs turning on him. A potential leadership challenge.@Ianblackford_MP asks if Boris Johnson will jump before he's pushed out of No 10. pic.twitter.com/n8lVzq7ymO — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) November 24, 2021

