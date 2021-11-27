Antifascistische klassieker du jour: Every Bloody Emperor

Magnifieke tirade tegen het post-truth politieke bestel (Blair), populistische demagogen en ons onvermogen lering te trekken uit de geschiedenis. De song dateert uit 2005, maar is actueler dan ooit. Every bloody emperor with his sickly rictus grin/Talks his way out of nearly anything but the lie within.
By this we are all sustained: a belief in human nature
And in justice and parity…all we have is the faith to carry on
Imperceptible the change as our votes become mere gestures
And our lords and masters determine to cast us
In the roles of serfs and slaves
In the new empire’s name
Yes and every bloody emperor claims that freedom is his cause
As he buffs up on his common touch as a get-out clause
Unto nations nations speak in the language of the gutter;
Trading primetime insults the imperial impulse
Extends across the screen
Truth’s been beaten to its knees; the lies embed ad infinitum
Till their repetition becomes a dictum
We’re traitors to disbelieve
With what impotence we grieve for the democratic process
As our glorious leaders conspire to feed us
The last dregs of imperious disdain
In the new empire’s name
Yes and every bloody emperor’s got his hands up history’s skirt
As he poses for posterity over the fresh-dug dirt
Yes and every bloody emperor with his sickly rictus grin
Talks his way out of nearly anything but the lie within
Because every bloody emperor thinks his right to rule divine
So he’ll go spinning and spinning and spinning into his own decline
Imperceptible the change as one by one our voices falter
And the double standards of propaganda
Still all our righteous rage
By this we are all sustained: our belief in human nature
But our faith diminishes – close to the finish
We’re only serfs and slaves
As the empire decays
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By ceedub13 – originally posted to Flickr as 2009 Ottawa Bluesfest, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8346375