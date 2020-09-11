Socialistische klassieker du jour: Washington Bullets

Vandaag is de 47ste verjaardag van een van de ergste terroristische daden uit de geschiedenis, de door de Verenigde Staten (mede) georganiseerde coup van het Chileense leger tegen de democratisch gekozen socialistische president Allende. De coup kostte Allende zijn leven. Ruim 40.000 politieke tegenstanders werden gevangen gezet in het Estadio Nacional. Onder hen bevond zich dichter en volkszanger Victor Jara. Jara werd zwaar gemarteld en uiteindelijk geëxecuteerd.
De VS erkende de nieuwe regering onmiddellijk. Geen wonder, want Allende had de onvergeeflijke zonde begaan een aantal Amerikaanse bedrijven te nationaliseren. Nixon gaf de CIA opdracht het bewind van Allende op elke mogelijke manier te ondergraven, wat uiteindelijk uitmondde in een militaire staatsgreep. Generaal Pinochet zou zich uiteindelijk opwerpen als dictator en tot 1990 aan de macht blijven. Tijdens zijn bewind zijn tenminste 3000 politieke tegenstanders – veelal socialisten en communisten – geëxecuteerd. Het parlement werd ontbonden en politieke partijen die kritisch stonden tegenover het militaire bewind werden verboden.
Pinochet mocht – uiteraard – Reagan en Thatcher tot zijn toegewijde fans rekenen, maar ook Democratische presidenten die de mond vol hadden over ‘mensenrechten’ (hallo, Jimmy Carter) hebben nooit iets tegen hem ondernomen. Denk aan Allende wanneer je weer eens een liberaal hoort oreren over de NAVO als bolwerk tegen dictatoriale regimes.
today is the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 everyone has heard about and has been decried as the worst act of terrorism in history. but it is also the 47th anniversary of the first 9/11, a much worse act of terrorism rarely spoken about bc it was the US who helped inflict it pic.twitter.com/5xggwu9L8J
— ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) September 11, 2020
De laatste woorden van Allende, voorgelezen door Noam Chomsky:
Oh! Mama, Mama look there
Your children are playing in that street again
Don’t you know what happened down there?
A youth of fourteen got shot down there
The Kokane guns of Jamdown town
The killing clowns, the blood money men
Are shooting those Washington bullets again
As every cell in Chile will tell
The cries of the tortured men
Remember Allende and the days before
Before the army came
Please remember Víctor Jara, in the Santiago stadium
Es verdad, those Washington bullets again
And in the Bay of Pigs in 1961
Havana fought the playboy in the Cuban sun
For Castro is a color is a redder than red
Those Washington bullets want Castro dead
For Castro is the color
That will earn you a spray of lead
Sandinista
For the very first time ever
When they had a revolution in Nicaragua
There was no interference from America
Human rights in America
The people fought the leader and up he flew
With no Washington bullets what else could he do?
Sandinista
An’ if you can find a Afghan rebel
That the Moscow bullets missed
Ask him what he thinks of voting communist
Ask the Dalai Lama in the hills of Tibet
How many monks did the Chinese get?
In a war torn swamp stop any mercenary
An’ check the British bullets in his armory
Sandinista
¿Qué?
Sandinista
Sandinista
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Het graf van Victor Jara – Door Lion Hirth (User:Prissantenbär) – Eigen werk, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1263361