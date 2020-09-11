Socialistische klassieker du jour: Washington Bullets

Vandaag is de 47ste verjaardag van een van de ergste terroristische daden uit de geschiedenis, de door de Verenigde Staten (mede) georganiseerde coup van het Chileense leger tegen de democratisch gekozen socialistische president Allende. De coup kostte Allende zijn leven. Ruim 40.000 politieke tegenstanders werden gevangen gezet in het Estadio Nacional. Onder hen bevond zich dichter en volkszanger Victor Jara. Jara werd zwaar gemarteld en uiteindelijk geëxecuteerd.

De VS erkende de nieuwe regering onmiddellijk. Geen wonder, want Allende had de onvergeeflijke zonde begaan een aantal Amerikaanse bedrijven te nationaliseren. Nixon gaf de CIA opdracht het bewind van Allende op elke mogelijke manier te ondergraven, wat uiteindelijk uitmondde in een militaire staatsgreep. Generaal Pinochet zou zich uiteindelijk opwerpen als dictator en tot 1990 aan de macht blijven. Tijdens zijn bewind zijn tenminste 3000 politieke tegenstanders – veelal socialisten en communisten – geëxecuteerd. Het parlement werd ontbonden en politieke partijen die kritisch stonden tegenover het militaire bewind werden verboden.

Pinochet mocht – uiteraard – Reagan en Thatcher tot zijn toegewijde fans rekenen, maar ook Democratische presidenten die de mond vol hadden over ‘mensenrechten’ (hallo, Jimmy Carter) hebben nooit iets tegen hem ondernomen. Denk aan Allende wanneer je weer eens een liberaal hoort oreren over de NAVO als bolwerk tegen dictatoriale regimes.

today is the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 everyone has heard about and has been decried as the worst act of terrorism in history. but it is also the 47th anniversary of the first 9/11, a much worse act of terrorism rarely spoken about bc it was the US who helped inflict it pic.twitter.com/5xggwu9L8J — ☀️👀 (@zei_squirrel) September 11, 2020



De laatste woorden van Allende, voorgelezen door Noam Chomsky:

Oh! Mama, Mama look there

Your children are playing in that street again

Don’t you know what happened down there?

A youth of fourteen got shot down there

The Kokane guns of Jamdown town

The killing clowns, the blood money men

Are shooting those Washington bullets again

As every cell in Chile will tell

The cries of the tortured men

Remember Allende and the days before

Before the army came

Please remember Víctor Jara, in the Santiago stadium

Es verdad, those Washington bullets again

And in the Bay of Pigs in 1961

Havana fought the playboy in the Cuban sun

For Castro is a color is a redder than red

Those Washington bullets want Castro dead

For Castro is the color

That will earn you a spray of lead

Sandinista

For the very first time ever

When they had a revolution in Nicaragua

There was no interference from America

Human rights in America

The people fought the leader and up he flew

With no Washington bullets what else could he do?

Sandinista

An’ if you can find a Afghan rebel

That the Moscow bullets missed

Ask him what he thinks of voting communist

Ask the Dalai Lama in the hills of Tibet

How many monks did the Chinese get?

In a war torn swamp stop any mercenary

An’ check the British bullets in his armory

Sandinista

¿Qué?

Sandinista

Sandinista

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Het graf van Victor Jara – Door Lion Hirth (User:Prissantenbär) – Eigen werk, Publiek domein, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1263361