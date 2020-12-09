Anti-oorlogsklassieker du jour: Suicide Is Painless

De titelsong van de film M*A*S*H (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital), één van de beste anti-oorlogsfilms ooit. Tegenwoordig staat de film wat in de schaduw van de succesvolle tv-serie, maar dat is ten onrechte. Niet dat er iets mis is met de tv-serie, maar de film is toch echt nét iets beter. M*A*S*H verhaalt de belevenissen van de artsen en verplegers in een Amerikaans veldhospitaal tijdens de Koreaanse oorlog, maar gaat eigenlijk over Vietnam. De film is vast wel ergens voor een prikje te downloaden. Zéér aanbevolen.
De muziek is van Johnny Mandell, de tekst van regisseur Robert Altman’s destijds 15-jarige zoon Michael. Die kreeg daarmee een aardige start in het leven: de song werd net als de film een megahit en maakte van hem een miljonair.
Through early morning fog I see
Visions of the things to be
The pains that are withheld for me
I realize and I can see
That suicide is painless
It brings on many changes
And I can take or leave it if I please
That game of life is hard to play
I’m gonna lose it anyway
The losing card I’ll someday lay
So this is all I have to say
Suicide is painless
It brings on many changes
And I can take or leave it if I please
The sword of time will pierce our skin
It doesn’t hurt when it begins
But as it works its way on in
The pain grows stronger, watch it grin
Suicide is painless
It brings on many changes
And I can take or leave it if I please
A brave man once requested me
To answer questions that are key
“Is it to be or not to be?”
And I replied, “Oh, why ask me?”
Suicide is painless
It brings on many changes
And I can take or leave it if I…
Suicide is painless
It brings on many changes
And I can take or leave it if I please
Suicide is painless
It brings on many changes
And you can do the same thing if you please
