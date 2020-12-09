Anti-oorlogsklassieker du jour: Suicide Is Painless

De titelsong van de film M*A*S*H (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital), één van de beste anti-oorlogsfilms ooit. Tegenwoordig staat de film wat in de schaduw van de succesvolle tv-serie, maar dat is ten onrechte. Niet dat er iets mis is met de tv-serie, maar de film is toch echt nét iets beter. M*A*S*H verhaalt de belevenissen van de artsen en verplegers in een Amerikaans veldhospitaal tijdens de Koreaanse oorlog, maar gaat eigenlijk over Vietnam. De film is vast wel ergens voor een prikje te downloaden. Zéér aanbevolen.

De muziek is van Johnny Mandell, de tekst van regisseur Robert Altman’s destijds 15-jarige zoon Michael. Die kreeg daarmee een aardige start in het leven: de song werd net als de film een megahit en maakte van hem een miljonair.

Through early morning fog I see

Visions of the things to be

The pains that are withheld for me

I realize and I can see

That suicide is painless

It brings on many changes

And I can take or leave it if I please

That game of life is hard to play

I’m gonna lose it anyway

The losing card I’ll someday lay

So this is all I have to say

Suicide is painless

It brings on many changes

And I can take or leave it if I please

The sword of time will pierce our skin

It doesn’t hurt when it begins

But as it works its way on in

The pain grows stronger, watch it grin

Suicide is painless

It brings on many changes

And I can take or leave it if I please

A brave man once requested me

To answer questions that are key

“Is it to be or not to be?”

And I replied, “Oh, why ask me?”

Suicide is painless

It brings on many changes

And I can take or leave it if I…

Suicide is painless

It brings on many changes

And I can take or leave it if I please

Suicide is painless

It brings on many changes

And you can do the same thing if you please

