Neoklassieke klassieker du jour: On the Nature of Daylight

De bekendste ‘song’ van The Blue Notebooks, Max Richter’s muzikale commentaar op de illegale invasie van Irak. Richter schreef The Blue Notebooks kort nadat hij een demonstratie tegen de invasie (die toen nog in de steigers stond) had bijgewoond. Hij omschrijft het album als: “a protest album about Iraq, a meditation on violence – both the violence that I had personally experienced around me as a child and the violence of war, at the utter futility of so much armed conflict”. Het album bevat lezingen uit het werk van Kafka en de Amerikaanse dichter Czesław Miłosz, maar de instrumentale passages zijn wat mij betreft het indrukwekkendst.

In 2018 nam Richter The Blue Notebooks opnieuw op:

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Source, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=49403769