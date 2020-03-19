Twitter verwijdert accounts die desinformatie verspreiden over coronavirus

Pyt van der Galiën

Hulde! Twitter gaat hard optreden tegen de clowns die desinformatie verspreiden over het coronavirus:


Ik mag hopen dat Twitter alle hoaxers, onruststokers, nepdeskundigen en paniekzaaiers op straat bonjourt. Het eerste prominente slachtoffer is mogelijk al gevallen. Het account van Telegrof-riooljournalist Marcel Vink is geschorst. Good riddance.

