Twitter verwijdert accounts die desinformatie verspreiden over coronavirus

Hulde! Twitter gaat hard optreden tegen de clowns die desinformatie verspreiden over het coronavirus:
Update: we’re expanding our safety rules to include content that could place people at a higher risk of transmitting COVID-19.
Now, we will require people to remove Tweets that include the following:
— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) March 18, 2020
Content that increases the chance that someone contracts or transmits the virus, including:
– Denial of expert guidance
– Encouragement to use fake or ineffective treatments, preventions, and diagnostic techniques
– Misleading content purporting to be from experts or authorities
Ik mag hopen dat Twitter alle hoaxers, onruststokers, nepdeskundigen en paniekzaaiers op straat bonjourt. Het eerste prominente slachtoffer is mogelijk al gevallen. Het account van Telegrof-riooljournalist Marcel Vink is geschorst. Good riddance.