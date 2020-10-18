Rockklassieker du jour: I Saw It On TV

John Fogerty is natuurlijk vooral bekend als frontman van Creedence, maar ook na zijn vertrek uit die band heeft hij hele mooie dingen gedaan. Hier kijkt hij terug op zijn jonge jaren als ‘babyboomer’ in de VS, van het presidentschap van Eisenhower (‘Ike’) en de komst van Elvis (‘the Hound Dog man’) tot de oorlog in Vietnam en Watergate. De song eindigt in mineur, met een oude man die moet constateren dat degenen die verantwoordelijk waren voor Vietnam én Watergate ‘allemaal rijk en vrij’ zijn, terwijl zijn enige zoon is gesneuveld in Vietnam: “And them that was caught in the cover are all rich and free/But they chained my mind to an endless tomb/When they took my only son from me”.

They sent us home to watch the show comin’ on the little screen

A man named Ike was in the white house, big black limousine

There were many shows to follow, from ‘Hooter’ to Doodyville

Though I saw them all, I can’t recall which cartoon was real

The coon-skin caps, Yankee bats, the Hound Dog man’s big start

The A-Bomb fears, Annette had ears, I lusted in my heart

A young man from Boston set sail the new frontier

And we watched the Dream dead-end in Dallas

They buried innocence that year

I know it’s true, oh so true

‘Cause I saw it on TV

We gathered round to hear the sound comin’ on the little screen

The grief had passed, the old men laughed, and all the girls screamed

‘Cause four guys from England took us all by the hand

It was time to laugh, time to sing, time to join the band

But all too soon, we hit the moon, and covered up the sky

They built their bombs, and aimed their guns, and still I don’t know why

The dominoes tumbled and big business roared

Every night at six, they showed the pictures and counted up the score

I know it’s true, oh so true

‘Cause I saw it on TV

The old man rocks among his dreams, a prisoner of the porch

“The light” he says

“At the end of the tunnel was nothin’, but a burglar’s torch”

And them that was caught in the cover are all rich and free

But they chained my mind to an endless tomb

When they took my only son from me

I know it’s true, oh so true

‘Cause I saw it on TV

I know it’s true, oh so true

‘Cause I saw it on TV

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com – https://www.flickr.com/photos/kingkongphoto/46417116274/, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=76815964