Folkrockklassieker du jour: American Pie

Waarschijnlijk is er over het complete oeuvre van Dylan minder geschreven dan over deze ene song van Don McLean. American Pie beschrijft het verval van rock ’n roll én van de VS na de dood van Buddy Holly in 1959 en de moord op John F. Kennedy in 1963. American Pie wordt vaak enthousiast meegebruld door het publiek, maar het is een intens pessimistische song: “I didn’t see America improving intellectually or politically. It was going steadily downhill, and so was the music”.

Het lied wordt vaak gezien als een sentimenteel eerbetoon aan de jaren ’50, maar daar is volgens Don McLean geen sprake van. De jonge Don háátte de omgeving waarin hij in de jaren ’50 opgroeide: “People discriminated about everything…..If you didn’t drive the right car, if you didn’t have enough money, if you didn’t wear the right shoes. I hated those fuckers”.

Het leukste aan American Pie zijn natuurlijk de speculaties aan wie in de song gerefereerd wordt. McLean weigert daarover tot op de dag van vandaag uitsluitsel te geven: “The song means i’ll never have to work again”. Een paar voor de hand liggende suggesties:

the king=Elvis Presley

the jester=Bob Dylan (tot woede van Dylan, overigens: “A jester? Sure, the jester writes songs like Masters of War, A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall, It’s Alright, Ma – some jester”)

Helter skelter in a summer swelter verwijst naar de reeks moorden door de Manson Family in 1969

the sergeants=The Beatles (een verwijzing naar de hoes van Sgt. Peppers)

Het vijfde couplet verwijst naar het concert van de Rolling Stones in Altamont in december 1969. Altamont liep volledig uit de klauw en wordt vaak gezien als het symbolische einde van de sixties en de dromen van de Woodstock-generatie.

[Verse 1]

A long, long time ago

I can still remember

How that music used to make me smile

And I knew if I had my chance

That I could make those people dance

And maybe they’d be happy for a while

But February made me shiver

With every paper I’d deliver

Bad news on the doorstep

I couldn’t take one more step

I can’t remember if I cried

When I read about his widowed bride

But something touched me deep inside

The day the music died

[Chorus]

So bye-bye, Miss American Pie

Drove my Chevy to the levee, but the levee was dry

And them good old boys were drinkin’ whiskey ’n rye

Singin’, “This’ll be the day that I die”

“This’ll be the day that I die.”

[Verse 2]

Did you write the book of love

And do you have faith in God above

If the Bible tells you so?

Now do you believe in rock ’n roll

Can music save your mortal soul

And can you teach me how to dance real slow?

Well, I know that you’re in love with him

‘Cause I saw you dancin’ in the gym

You both kicked off your shoes

Man, I dig those rhythm and blues

I was a lonely teenage broncin’ buck

With a pink carnation and a pickup truck

But I knew I was out of luck

The day the music died

[Chorus]

I started singing

[Chorus]

Bye-bye, Miss American Pie”

Drove my Chevy to the levee, but the levee was dry

Them good old boys were drinking whiskey ’n rye

Singin’, “This’ll be the day that I die”

“This’ll be the day that I die.”

[Verse 3]

Now for ten years we’ve been on our own

And moss grows fat on a rollin’ stone

But that’s not how it used to be

When the jester sang for the king and queen

In a coat he borrowed from James Dean

And a voice that came from you and me

Oh, and while the king was looking down

The jester stole his thorny crown

The courtroom was adjourned

No verdict was returned

And while Lennon read a book on Marx

The quartet practiced in the park

And we sang dirges in the dark

The day the music died

[Chorus]

We were singing

[Chorus]

Bye-bye, Miss American Pie”

Drove my Chevy to the levee, but the levee was dry

Them good old boys were drinking whiskey ’n rye

Singin’, “This’ll be the day that I die”

“This’ll be the day that I die.”

[Verse 4]

Helter skelter in a summer swelter

The birds flew off with a fallout shelter

Eight miles high and falling fast

It landed foul on the grass

The players tried for a forward pass

With the jester on the sidelines in a cast

Now the half-time air was sweet perfume

While the sergeants played a marching tune

We all got up to dance

Oh, but we never got the chance!

‘Cause the players tried to take the field

The marching band refused to yield

Do you recall what was revealed

The day the music died?

[Chorus]

We started singin’

Bye-bye, Miss American Pie”

Drove my Chevy to the levee, but the levee was dry

Them good old boys were drinking whiskey ’n rye

Singin’, “This’ll be the day that I die”

“This’ll be the day that I die.”

[Verse 5]

Oh, and there we were all in one place

A generation lost in space

With no time left to start again

So come on, Jack be nimble, Jack be quick!

Jack Flash sat on a candlestick, ‘cause

Fire is the devil’s only friend

Oh, and as I watched him on the stage

My hands were clenched in fists of rage

No angel born in hell

Could break that Satan’s spell

And as the flames climbed high into the night

To light the sacrificial rite

I saw Satan laughing with delight

The day the music died

[Chorus]

We were singing, “bye-bye” Miss American Pie

Drove my Chevy to the levee, but the levee was dry

Them good old boys were drinking whiskey ’n rye

Singing, “This’ll be the day that I die”

“This’ll be the day that I die…”

[Breakdown]

I met a girl who sang the blues

And I asked her for some happy news

But she just smiled and turned away

I went down to the sacred store

Where I’d heard the music years before

But the man there said the music wouldn’t play

And in the streets, the children screamed

The lovers cried, and the poets dreamed

But not a word was spoken

The church bells all were broken

And the three men I admire most

The father, son, and the holy ghost

They caught the last train for the coast

The day the music died

[Deleted Verse]

And there I stood alone and afraid

I dropped to my knees and there I prayed

And I promised him everything I could give

If only he would make the music live

And he promised it would live once more

But this time one would equal four

And in five years four had come to mourn

And the music was reborn

[Chorus]

And they were singing “bye-bye Miss American Pie”

Drove my Chevy to the levee, but the levee was dry

And them good old boys were drinking whiskey ’n rye

Singing, “This’ll be the day that I die”

“This’ll be the day that I die”

They were singing “bye-bye Miss American Pie”

Drove my Chevy to the levee but the levee was dry

Them good old boys were drinking whiskey ’n rye

Singing, “This’ll be the day that I die…”

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Alan Howard – http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Donmclean_westport_CT.jpg, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=4929609