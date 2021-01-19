Folkklassieker du jour: King Of California

Dave Alvin is een in Europa wat minder bekende Amerikaanse songwriter, die thuis is in zowel blues, rockabilly, country als folk. Hij heeft zelfs deel uitgemaakt van de legendarische punkband X. Alvin excelleert in het vertellen van verhalen. Dit is één van zijn mooiste, verteld vanuit het perspectief van een deelnemer aan de Californische Gold Rush in 1848.

Een reis van Ohio naar Californië duurde in 1848 maanden en was bepaald niet zonder gevaar. De goudzoekers dachten vaak in korte tijd rijk te worden, maar dat viel meestal nogal tegen. Het leven van een gold digger was hard (de serie Deadwood geeft daar een goed beeld van), wetten bestonden niet, cholera en andere enge ziektes maakten talloze slachtoffers en conflicten werden vaak opgelost met behulp van vuurwapens. Ook in King of California loopt het niet goed af.

Well, I left my home and my one true love

East of the Ohio River

My father said we’d never wed

For I had me no gold nor silver

But my darling dear, please shed no tears

But I think that it’s fair to warn you

That I return to claim your hand

As the King of California

Over deserts hot and mountains cold

I traveled the Indian country

Whispering your name under lonesome skies

Remembering my only company

But my darling dear, please have no fear

For I think that it’s fair to warn you

That I return to claim your hand

As the King of California

I went up from Sacramento town

To the Sierra gold fields

And I worked my stake on a riverbank

Dreaming just how a rich man feels

Now my darling dear, listen here

For I think that it’s fair to warn you

That I return to claim your hand

As the King of California

Now, the dead man’s lying at my feet

Who tried to steal my earnings

Yet, I still recall your tender kiss

Though this bullet in my chest is burning

But my darling dear, please have no fear

For I think that it’s fair to warn you

That I return to claim your hand

As the King of California

That I return to claim your hand

As the King of California

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unknown author – http://www.neatorama.com/2013/11/05/Gold-Rush-Girls/, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=52272060