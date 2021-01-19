Folkklassieker du jour: King Of California

Dave Alvin is een in Europa wat minder bekende Amerikaanse songwriter, die thuis is in zowel blues, rockabilly, country als folk. Hij heeft zelfs deel uitgemaakt van de legendarische punkband X. Alvin excelleert in het vertellen van verhalen. Dit is één van zijn mooiste, verteld vanuit het perspectief van een deelnemer aan de Californische Gold Rush in 1848.
Een reis van Ohio naar Californië duurde in 1848 maanden en was bepaald niet zonder gevaar. De goudzoekers dachten vaak in korte tijd rijk te worden, maar dat viel meestal nogal tegen. Het leven van een gold digger was hard (de serie Deadwood geeft daar een goed beeld van), wetten bestonden niet, cholera en andere enge ziektes maakten talloze slachtoffers en conflicten werden vaak opgelost met behulp van vuurwapens. Ook in King of California loopt het niet goed af.
Well, I left my home and my one true love
East of the Ohio River
My father said we’d never wed
For I had me no gold nor silver
But my darling dear, please shed no tears
But I think that it’s fair to warn you
That I return to claim your hand
As the King of California
Over deserts hot and mountains cold
I traveled the Indian country
Whispering your name under lonesome skies
Remembering my only company
But my darling dear, please have no fear
For I think that it’s fair to warn you
That I return to claim your hand
As the King of California
I went up from Sacramento town
To the Sierra gold fields
And I worked my stake on a riverbank
Dreaming just how a rich man feels
Now my darling dear, listen here
For I think that it’s fair to warn you
That I return to claim your hand
As the King of California
Now, the dead man’s lying at my feet
Who tried to steal my earnings
Yet, I still recall your tender kiss
Though this bullet in my chest is burning
But my darling dear, please have no fear
For I think that it’s fair to warn you
That I return to claim your hand
As the King of California
That I return to claim your hand
As the King of California
