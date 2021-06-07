Psychedelische klassieker du jour: Jackson-Kent Blues

Een fraai stukje psychedelische blues van Steve Miller en consorten. De tekst verwijst naar de dood van een aantal studenten op Kent State University en Jackson State College in 1970, tijdens betogingen tegen de oorlog in Vietnam. Iedereen kent Kent State – vooral dankzij CSN&Y’s ‘Ohio’ -, Jackson daarentegen herinnert vrijwel niemand zich.

Op 25 mei 1970 opende de politie het vuur op een gebouw waarin zich een aantal – merendeels zwarte – studenten bevond. In de dagen voorafgaand aan de beschieting was het tot – soms vrij heftige – botsingen tussen de studenten en de politie gekomen. De politie beweerde door sluipschutters onder vuur te zijn genomen, maar een onderzoek van de FBI wees uit dat daar geen sprake van was. De politie vuurde binnen 30 seconden meer dan 460 kogels af. Twee studenten werden gedood, elf raakten ernstig gewond. Niemand is ooit veroordeeld voor deze moorden. Pas op 15 mei 2021(!) bood de staat Mississippi haar verontschuldigingen aan.

I was down in Nashville just payin’ my dues

Headed for Ohio when I read the news

‘Bout the people demonstrating ‘gainst the President’s views

Four were shot down by the National Guard troops

Just like Uncle Sam I put on my fighting shoes

School shot down cause there’s no more to lose

Now we’re headed to D.C. two by twos

Cause those low down, profound, killin’ four blues

Lookin’ for my Congressman to make it well known

But the politicians already won’t answer his telephone

Making in his office while they’re shooting kids down at home

Worried about the voters but he won’t be worried long

Silent majority still glued to the tube

Say CIA ain’t lookin’, FBI come unglued

Shot some more in Jackson just to show the world what they can do

While we’re marching to D.C. cause there’s too much to do

Give peace a chance

Give peace a chance

There’s no turnin’ back my friend

There’s no turnin’ back

When the President said that the tear gas is gone

The army’s pulled out leavin’ blood on the ground

The streets are empty and the crying’s died down

You can be President if no one’s around

Just like Kow Kow, you’ve heard it before

Get back gangster, don’t you open that door

Space Cowboy’s back to tell you the score

Nothing any good is gonna come from a war

Got those low down, profound, killin’ four blues

Give peace a chance

Give peace a chance

Give peace a chance

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By John Paul Filo, who was a journalism student at Kent State University at the time – © 1970 Valley News-Dispatch, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=193415