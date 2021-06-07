Psychedelische klassieker du jour: Jackson-Kent Blues

Een fraai stukje psychedelische blues van Steve Miller en consorten. De tekst verwijst naar de dood van een aantal studenten op Kent State University en Jackson State College in 1970, tijdens betogingen tegen de oorlog in Vietnam. Iedereen kent Kent State – vooral dankzij CSN&Y’s ‘Ohio’ -, Jackson daarentegen herinnert vrijwel niemand zich.
Op 25 mei 1970 opende de politie het vuur op een gebouw waarin zich een aantal – merendeels zwarte – studenten bevond. In de dagen voorafgaand aan de beschieting was het tot – soms vrij heftige – botsingen tussen de studenten en de politie gekomen. De politie beweerde door sluipschutters onder vuur te zijn genomen, maar een onderzoek van de FBI wees uit dat daar geen sprake van was. De politie vuurde binnen 30 seconden meer dan 460 kogels af. Twee studenten werden gedood, elf raakten ernstig gewond. Niemand is ooit veroordeeld voor deze moorden. Pas op 15 mei 2021(!) bood de staat Mississippi haar verontschuldigingen aan.
I was down in Nashville just payin’ my dues
Headed for Ohio when I read the news
‘Bout the people demonstrating ‘gainst the President’s views
Four were shot down by the National Guard troops
Just like Uncle Sam I put on my fighting shoes
School shot down cause there’s no more to lose
Now we’re headed to D.C. two by twos
Cause those low down, profound, killin’ four blues
Lookin’ for my Congressman to make it well known
But the politicians already won’t answer his telephone
Making in his office while they’re shooting kids down at home
Worried about the voters but he won’t be worried long
Silent majority still glued to the tube
Say CIA ain’t lookin’, FBI come unglued
Shot some more in Jackson just to show the world what they can do
While we’re marching to D.C. cause there’s too much to do
Give peace a chance
Give peace a chance
There’s no turnin’ back my friend
There’s no turnin’ back
When the President said that the tear gas is gone
The army’s pulled out leavin’ blood on the ground
The streets are empty and the crying’s died down
You can be President if no one’s around
Just like Kow Kow, you’ve heard it before
Get back gangster, don’t you open that door
Space Cowboy’s back to tell you the score
Nothing any good is gonna come from a war
Got those low down, profound, killin’ four blues
Give peace a chance
Give peace a chance
Give peace a chance
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By John Paul Filo, who was a journalism student at Kent State University at the time – © 1970 Valley News-Dispatch, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=193415