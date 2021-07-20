Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Death Valley ’69

Een coproductie van Sonic Youth en no waver Lydia Lunch. Persoonlijk vind ik Lunch een pretentieuze prutser, maar dankzij Sonic Youth stijgt ze op deze song (ver) boven zichzelf uit. Het origineel mogen we van Youtube niet laten zien, want videogamegeweld is prima, maar je mag mensen blijkbaar niet confronteren met de realiteit. Het moet natuurlijk wel gezellig blijven. Hier de link naar de originele video. Song en (originele) video zijn een commentaar op de Manson murders, die – samen met Altamont – vaak gezien worden als het symbolische einde van de sixties.
Coming down
Sadie, I love it
Now, now, now
Death valley ’69
You’re right, you’re right
You’re right, you’re right
You’re right (You were right)
I was on the wrong track
We’re deep in the valley
How deep in the gulley
And now in the canyon
Way out in the yonder
She started to holler
She started to holler
I didn’t wanna, I didn’t wanna
I didn’t wanna, I didn’t wanna
But she started to holler
So I had to hit it
Hit it, hit it, hit it
Deep in the valley
In the trunk of an old car
In the back of a Chevy
I got sand in my mouth (You got sand in your mouth)
And you got sun in your eyes (I got sun in my eyes)
Blinded, and you wanted to get there
But I couldn’t go faster (I wanted to get there)
And it couldn’t go faster (But you couldn’t go faster)
So I started to hit it (You couldn’t go faster)
So I started to hit it
I started to hit it
Hit it, hit it
Hit it, hit it
Hit it, hit it, hit it
[Chorus]Coming down
Sadie, I love it
Now, now, now
Death valley ’69
Death valley ’69
Death valley ’69
Death valley ’69
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=76142698