Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Death Valley ’69

Een coproductie van Sonic Youth en no waver Lydia Lunch. Persoonlijk vind ik Lunch een pretentieuze prutser, maar dankzij Sonic Youth stijgt ze op deze song (ver) boven zichzelf uit. Het origineel mogen we van Youtube niet laten zien, want videogamegeweld is prima, maar je mag mensen blijkbaar niet confronteren met de realiteit. Het moet natuurlijk wel gezellig blijven. Hier de link naar de originele video. Song en (originele) video zijn een commentaar op de Manson murders, die – samen met Altamont – vaak gezien worden als het symbolische einde van de sixties.

Coming down

Sadie, I love it

Now, now, now

Death valley ’69

You’re right, you’re right

You’re right, you’re right

You’re right (You were right)

I was on the wrong track

We’re deep in the valley

How deep in the gulley

And now in the canyon

Way out in the yonder

She started to holler

She started to holler

I didn’t wanna, I didn’t wanna

I didn’t wanna, I didn’t wanna

But she started to holler

So I had to hit it

Hit it, hit it, hit it

Deep in the valley

In the trunk of an old car

In the back of a Chevy

I got sand in my mouth (You got sand in your mouth)

And you got sun in your eyes (I got sun in my eyes)

Blinded, and you wanted to get there

But I couldn’t go faster (I wanted to get there)

And it couldn’t go faster (But you couldn’t go faster)

So I started to hit it (You couldn’t go faster)

So I started to hit it

I started to hit it

Hit it, hit it

Hit it, hit it

Hit it, hit it, hit it

[Chorus]Coming down

Sadie, I love it

Now, now, now

Death valley ’69

Death valley ’69

Death valley ’69

Death valley ’69

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=76142698