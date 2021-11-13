Ecologische klassieker du jour: After The Goldrush

Althans: iedereen denkt dat dit over het milieu gaat. Neil zélf staat het niet meer zo helder voor de geest, want hij was zo stoned als een garnaal toen hij de song schreef: “Hell, I don’t know. I just wrote it. It just depends on what I was taking at the time. I guess every verse has something different I’d taken”.

Ik zou Neil’s opmerking niet al te serieus nemen: hij zal ongetwijfeld onder invloed zijn geweest toen hij de song schreef (iedereen in de Californische rockscene was dat destijds zo ongeveer 24/7), maar net als Dylan en Van Morrison heeft Neil er de pest aan de betekenis van zijn teksten uit te moeten leggen. De songs spreken voor zichzelf en er moet ruimte zijn voor de eigen interpretatie van de luisteraar.

De favoriete track van onze vaste auteur Peter Storm, want “met het klimaat en alles is dit hét nummer, wat mij betreft”. Natuurlijk ook nog eens een beeldschone melodie.

Well, I dreamed I saw the knights

In armor coming,

Saying something about a queen.

There were peasants singing and

Drummers drumming

And the archer split the tree.

There was a fanfare blowing

To the sun

That was floating on the breeze.

Look at Mother Nature on the run

In the nineteen seventies.

Look at Mother Nature on the run

In the nineteen seventies.

I was lying in a burned out basement

With the full moon in my eyes.

I was hoping for replacement

When the sun burst thru the sky.

There was a band playing in my head

And I felt like getting high.

I was thinking about what a

Friend had said

I was hoping it was a lie.

Thinking about what a

Friend had said

I was hoping it was a lie.

Well, I dreamed I saw the silver

Space ships flying

In the yellow haze of the sun,

There were children crying

And colors flying

All around the chosen ones.

All in a dream, all in a dream

The loading had begun.

They were flying Mother Nature’s

Silver seed to a new home in the sun.

Flying Mother Nature’s

Silver seed to a new home.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: ontbossing in het Amazonegebied – By Ibama from Brasil – Operação Hymenaea, Julho/2016, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=51685896