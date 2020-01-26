Southern Rock-klassieker du jour: The Three Great Alabama Icons

Een essay van Drive-By Truckers frontman Patterson Hood over de Deep South en de culturele ‘iconen’ van het Zuiden in de jaren ’70 en ’80. Hood (van 1966) groeide op in Alabama en weet dus waar hij het over heeft. Uiteraard is Hood’s visie gekleurd (no pun intended) door zijn eigen ervaringen en zijn duidelijke liefde (ondanks alles) voor het Zuiden.

Enkele kanttekeningen:

Dat Neil Young kistdrager zou zijn geweest bij de begrafenis van Ronnie van Zant is een urban legend

George Wallace bood in 1979 zijn excuses aan voor zijn racistische optreden tijdens de jaren ’60 en ’70

Wallace won in 1982 inderdaad de gouverneursverkiezingen met 90% van de ‘zwarte stemmen’. Such is the duality of the Southern Thing.

I grew up in north Alabama back in the 1970s, when dinosaurs still roamed the earth. I’m speaking, of course, of the three great Alabama icons: George Wallace, Bear Bryant, and Ronnie Van Zant. Now, Ronnie Van Zant wasn’t from Alabama, he was from Florida. He was a huge Neil Young fan but in the tradition of Merle Haggard writing “Okie From Muskogee” to tell his dad’s point of view on the hippies in Vietnam, Ronnie felt that the other side of the story should be told. Neil Young always claimed that “Sweet Home Alabama” was one of his favorite songs and legend has it that he was an honorary pallbearer at Ronnie’s funeral, such is the duality of the Southern Thing…

…and Bear Bryant wore a cool looking red checkered hat and won football games, and there’s few things more loved in Alabama than football and the men who know how to win at it. So when the Bear would come to town, there would be a parade. Me, I was one of them “pussy boys” cause I hated football, so I got a guitar, but a guitar was a poor substitute for a football with the girls in my high school. So my band hit the road, and we didn’t play no Skynyrd, neither. I came of age rebelling against the music in my high school parking lot. It wasn’t until years later, after leaving the South for a while, that I came to appreciate and understand the whole Skynyrd thing and its misunderstood glory. I left the South and learned how different people’s perceptions of the Southern Thing was from what I had seen in my life. Which leads us to George Wallace…

…now Wallace was, for all practical purposes, the governor of Alabama from 1962 until 1986. Once when a law prevented him from succeeding himself, he ran his wife Lurleen in his place and she won by a landslide. He’s most famous as the belligerent racist voice of the segregationist South, standing in the doorways of schools and waging a political war against the federal government that he decried as hypocritical. Now, Wallace started out as a lawyer and a judge with a very progressive and humanitarian track record for a man of his time, but he lost his first bid for Governor in

1958 by hedging on the race issue against a man who spoke out against integration. Wallace ran again in ’62 as a staunch segregationist and won big, and for the next decade he spoke out loudly. He accused Kennedy and King of being communist and he was constantly on national news representing “the good people” of Alabama

…and you know, race was only an issue on TV in the house that I grew up in. Wallace was viewed as a man from another time and place, but when I first ventured out of the South, I was shocked at how strongly Wallace was associated with Alabama and its people. Racism is a worldwide problem, and it’s been like that since the beginning of recorded history, and it ain’t just white and black, but thanks to George Wallace, it’s always a little more convenient to play it with a Southern accent

Bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd attempted to show another side of the South, one that certainly exists, but few saw beyond the rebel flag. And this applies not only to their critics and detractors, but also their fans and followers. So for a while, when Neil Young would come to town, he’d get death threats down in Alabama. Ironically, in 1971, after a particularly racially charged campaign, Wallace began backpedaling, and he opened up Alabama politics to minorities at a rate faster than most northern states or the federal government. Wallace spent the rest of his life trying to explain away his racist past, and in 1982, he won his last term in office with over 90% of the black vote, such is the duality of the Southern Thing

…and George Wallace died back in ’98 and he’s in Hell now, not because he’s a racist. His track record as a judge and his late life quest for redemption make a good argument for his being, at worst, no worse than most white men of his generation, North or South. But because of his blind ambition and his hunger for votes, he turned a blind eye to the suffering of black America and he became a pawn in the fight against the Civil Rights cause

…fortunately for him, the Devil is also a Southerner. So, this song’s going to take place in Hell, told from the Devil’s point of view, as he does what any good Southerner would do when company’s coming: He brewed up some good sweet tea, and whups up some Southern hospitality for the arrival of the new guest

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By User:Tilden76 – File:George C Wallace (Alabama Governor).png, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17479415