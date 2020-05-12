Apocalyptische klassieker du jour: Home Is Where The Hatred Is

Een desolate beschrijving van het leven in het ghetto en het effect daarvan op de bewoners. Gil Scott-Heron is bekend geworden met het klassieke The revolution will not be televised, maar het revolutionaire sentiment uit die song is hier volledig afwezig. Het leven in het ghetto is deprimerend en de bewoners – ook de revolutionairen van gisteren – hebben alle hoop verloren: Home is where I live inside my white powder dreams/Home was once an empty vacuum that’s filled now with my silent screams/Home is where the needle marks/Tried to heal my broken heart. De song is deels autobiografisch. Scott-Heron zocht uiteindelijk zelf eveneens zijn toevlucht tot heroïne (en alcohol).

Ook de cover van Esther Phillips mag er overigens zijn. Triest detail: Phillips overleed aan een overdosis:

A junkie walking through the twilight

I’m on my way home

I left three days ago

But no one seems to know I’m gone

Home is where the hatred is

Home is filled with pain and it

Might not be such a bad idea if I never

Never went home again

Stand as far away from me as you can

And ask me, “Why?”

Hang on to your rosary beads

Close your eyes to watch me die

You keep saying, “Kick it, quit it, kick it, quit it.”

God, but did you ever try?

To turn your sick soul inside-out

So that the world, so that the world can watch you die?

Home is where I live inside my white powder dreams

Home was once an empty vacuum that’s filled now with my silent screams

Home is where the needle marks

Tried to heal my broken heart

And it might not be such a bad idea if I never

If I never went home again, home again, home again, home again

Kick it, quit it, kick it, quit it, kick it, quit it, kick it

Can’t go home again, home again, home again

You know I can’t go home again

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By mikael altemark from STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN – Gil Scott-HeronUploaded by calliopejen1, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15329784